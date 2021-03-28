Menu

Carlsbad Strawberry Patch opens with new attractions

Posted at 8:22 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 23:22:25-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- It's a beautiful field of green in the North County plainly visible from the freeway.

The Carlsbad Strawberry Patch off Cannon Road east of Interstate 5 is now open daily and features some new attractions.

Guest can visit and pick their own strawberries 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take your shot at the apple cannons. New this year -- a sunflower maze and a produce market.

The famed strawberry fields has some rich history. Jimmy Ukegawa is now the owner of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company and Pumpkin Patch, taking over a company that began with his great grandfather decades ago.

Guest are required to wear a mask while visiting the field. For more COVID-19 safety measures, ticket prices, and events click here.

