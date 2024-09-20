Carlsbad Strawberry Company opens pumpkin patch for fall fun

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company has traded strawberries for pumpkins as its seasonal pumpkin patch opens, offering a variety of activities.

“There’s the regular pumpkin patch, a corn maze where people can get lost, a tractor ride around the property, marigold and sunflower fields, and our sheep, goats, and rabbits. We also have a haunted maze that opens only in October,” said Robyn Ukegawa, general manager of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company.

The pumpkin patch is a prime spot for social media photos.

“As soon as you walk in, you’ll see the huge pumpkins for beautiful photos, along with the marigolds and sunflowers. We also have great photo ops like the pumpkin house,” Ukegawa said.

When asked about her favorite attraction, Ukegawa said, “Either the regular corn maze or the haunted corn maze - depending on my mood. The regular maze is great for getting lost and finding your way out, but the haunted maze is perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.”

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays in October until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

