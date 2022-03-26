Calling all foodies! The annual Taste of Hillcrest returns in April

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 35 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild.

The annual Taste of Hillcrest will take place on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest.

Sample bites include Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian Antipasto, Classic American comfort food and so much more.

“Taste of Hillcrest is always an exciting - and delicious - day in the neighborhood! It’s so much fun to see hundreds of guests from all over San Diego and beyond explore and enjoy the neighborhood’s diverse culinary options,” Benjamin Nicholls, executive director of Hillcrest Business Association, said. “Hillcrest is one of the original dining destinations in Uptown San Diego, and has an eclectic mix of iconic restaurants, alongside new, creative dining options that pop up all the time. We look forward to welcoming you to Hillcrest and encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets early - they will sell out!”

Tickets to this year’s event range from $30 (early bird) and $40 on the day of the event. A shuttle service will be provided for all participants with frequent stops around the neighborhood.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

