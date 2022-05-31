Watch
Cabrillo National Monument open until sunset during summer weekends

Posted at 11:39 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 14:39:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Cabrillo National Monument announcement will be open until sunset during the summer weekends, according to the National Park Service.

NPS said the park will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 4, Labor Day weekend. The tidepools will remain open until 30 minutes before sunset. The extended hours will allow visitors to enjoy the view of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during the sunset.

Normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the tidepools closing at 4:30 p.m.

The park trails, restrooms, exhibits, visitor center, park store and the Old Point Loma Lighthouse are open, but the theater is closed.

Updates about the current conditions are available at www.nps.gov/cabr and on social media channels. For information about annual park passes, day-use passes, national park passes, and free active-duty military and veterans, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/cabr/planyourvisit.

