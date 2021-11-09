'Build and race' your own LEGO Ferrari at LEGOLAND California in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — LEGOLAND guests, start your engines!

The Carlsbad theme park announced Tuesday that an all-new interactive area set to open next year will give guests the chance to build and race their own LEGO Ferrari. The park's "LEGO Ferrari Build and Race" attraction will take visitors from designing a LEGO Ferrari car to testing it out on the track.

"Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world. We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility," said LEGOLAND California Resort President Kurt Stocks.

LEGOLAND® is racing into 2022 with victory in sight! 🏁



We are excited to announce that LEGOLAND California Resort and Ferrari are introducing the world's first LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race interactive attraction!



LEGO Ferrari Build & Race is opening Spring of 2022. pic.twitter.com/qOeCLxwhgp — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) November 9, 2021

Guests will go through three zones, starting with a history lesson on Ferrari and some fun facts, followed by the chance to have their photo taken next to a life-size Ferrari F40 model made by LEGO.

Once inside, guests then have the chance to build their own race car to hit one of three tracks that include a test zone, steering test track, and speed test track. Each track has its own set of obstacles, challenges, and chances to put up the fastest time. A DUPLO zone also gives younger visitors the opportunity to build out their ideal race car.

Once guests have raced their vehicles, they can create a custom digital Ferrari race car by scanning their vehicle and adding any additions to the digital version. Those digital cars can be raced on a projected LEGO racetrack for the fastest lap as well.

The new area is set to debut in spring 2022 and access is included with the price of admission.