Breakfast Republic set to close 3 San Diego County locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A popular breakfast spot is set to close some of its San Diego County locations, it was announced this week.

In a press release, the Rise & Shine Restaurant Group said it will be shutting down Breakfast Republic locations in Encinitas, Ocean Beach and North Park on Aug. 9.

According to the company, the three locations are closing due to expiring leases and a decision to expand elsewhere.

The Rise & Shine Restaurant Group plans to open new Breakfast Republic restaurants in Palm Springs, Orange County and Los Angeles.

Additionally, the company is opening a Breakfast Company restaurant in the Dallas area later this year. It will be Rise & Shine’s first Texas restaurant.