Big Bay Boom fireworks show over San Diego Bay returning on July 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Big Bay Boom fireworks show is making its return as an in-person event this Fourth of July.

Port of San Diego officials announced the show over San Diego Bay will happen on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9 p.m.

Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Michael Zucchet said, “We are excited for the return of the Big Bay Boom. Not only is this event incredible to see and to celebrate our nation’s independence, it has a major economic impact on the Port and the region, and that will be especially important this year as we emerge from a very tough period. We can’t wait to enjoy this San Diego Bay tradition once again.”

Sandy Purdon, the executive producer of the Big Bay Boom, added, “The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID. Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego.”

Those who wish to view the fireworks spectacular can watch from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Tidelands Park.

More details on this year's event, including parking/public transportation information, are available at BigBayBoom.com.