Belmont Park reopening rides starting April 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, Belmont Park will reopen its rides to visitors after being closed for months under the state's restrictions on theme parks.

The seaside park will be able to bring visitors onto rides now that San Diego County has qualified for the red tier of reopening, which allows 15% capacity at amusement parks, indoor capacity at 15%, and small groups with a maximum of 10 people or three household groups. Those restrictions around theme parks for the state go into effect on April 1.

In the orange tier, those capacity limits for the park and indoors increases to 25%.

Attractions that will return include the Liberty Carousel, Beach Blaster, go-karts, and the iconic Giant Dipper rollercoaster. The park's retail and food stops, Midway Games, Sky Ropes, and mini-golf course have already reopened with modifications.

Visitors will have to wear face coverings and social distance in accordance with health measures still in effect during the pandemic.

The park is also hiring now that rides are back in service. According to the park's Facebook page, the park is offering positions in food service, ride operations, retail, maintenance, security, and more. Anyone interested can apply online here.