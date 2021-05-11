Watch
Exploring San Diego

Actions

BeerX Music And Craft Beer Festival coming to Mission Beach in August

items.[0].image.alt
Roman Eugeniusz/Wikimedia Commons
mission beach belmont park.jpg
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:08:07-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The annual BeerX craft beer and music festival, hosted by 91X, will make its return to Mission Beach later this year.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Belmont Park for attendees 21 and older. The event will feature more than 30 craft beers to choose from provided by local breweries like Ballast Point, Green Flash, Coronado Brewing, and Westbrew.

Live music is also on deck, with tunes by Pepper, J Boog, Tribal Theory, and Arise Roots.

General admission costs $40 and includes entrance to the event and entertainment, though VIP tickets are also available for $125 and include a dedicated entrance, four beverage tickets, a VIP bar, complimentary food for two hours, private restrooms, and an aerial view of the festival.

More information on tickets and information is available online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!