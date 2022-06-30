SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marvel Entertainment’s Spider-Man has been using his web-slinging powers to fight off villains and make his way into the hearts of many superhero fans.

On Friday, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will unveil a new exhibit celebrating 60 years of Spider-Man.

Its called Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition.

“It’s incredible to have him premier here, and San Diego, the world premiere Spider-Man of Spider-Man. People will experience some thing that that they may never get to see you again,” said Rita Vandergaw the Executive Director of the Comic-Con Museum.

Visitors will get to explore the Spider-Man's history through original comic art, movie props, costumes, and more.

“These are from marvel studios Spider-Man homecoming Spider-Man homecoming. This is Peter Parker’s homemade costume, kind of his original suit. Before Tony Stark kind of amplified it and we also have the Edith glasses that Tony Stark gifted him from Spider-Man far from home,” said Marvel Representative Brian Crosby.

KGTV

RELATED: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE SPIDER-MAN EXHIBIT

Fans will also get learn about the many creators who have contributed to the legendary superhero.

Plus, keep your eyes out for the evil villains Spider-Man has defeated over the years. Like the large 3D sculpture of “The Lizard” that was used to bring the character to life in the movie.

KGTV

“So many different iterations of the character can appear in here and still have a cohesive narrative.”

The curators say it took about six months to put the exhibit together. But the display with the friendly neighborhood spider-man is one fans don’t want to miss out on.

“Anything about Spider-Man you were going to love this exhibit. Everyone from the age 5 to 90 can come here and have a good time,” said Vandergaw.

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition opens to the public July 1 and will run through the end of the year.