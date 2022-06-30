PHOTOS: Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition
On July 1, 2022 the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will unveil a new exhibit celebrating 60 years of Spider-Man.
Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV The LizardPhoto by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV A new Spider-Man exhibit will be featured at the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, opening July 1, 2022, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con later in the month.Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV