Exploring San Diego

PHOTOS: Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition

On July 1, 2022 the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will unveil a new exhibit celebrating 60 years of Spider-Man.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 2.41.50 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 2.42.27 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 2.44.09 PM.png Photo by: KGTV SPIDER-MAN EXHIBIT The LizardPhoto by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 2.50.45 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 2.43.54 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Spider-Man Exhibit A new Spider-Man exhibit will be featured at the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, opening July 1, 2022, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con later in the month.Photo by: KGTV Spider-Man Exhibit Photo by: KGTV Spider-Man Exhibit Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.13.16 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.13.25 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.13.35 PM.png Photo by: KGTV

A new Spider-Man exhibit will be featured at the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, opening July 1, 2022, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con later in the month.KGTV
