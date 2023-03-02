Balboa Park in San Diego among best US tourist attractions, study finds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego’s Balboa Park is ranked among the best tourist attractions in the U.S., according to a new study.

Family Destinations Guide looked at 50 of the most popular tourist spots in the nation — based on annual visitors — and compiled a listing of some of the best and some of the worst, after examining TripAdvisor 5-star/excellent reviews.

On the top of the list are Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona — each with 89% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

Balboa Park, with 13 million visitors per year, comes in at 6th on the list, with 74% of its TripAdvisor reviews listed as excellent.

The popular San Diego destination is ranked just after Central Park (4th on the list, 78% excellent reviews) and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (5th, 75% excellent reviews).

Disney’s Epcot and the Magic Kingdom, both at Walt Disney World in Orlando, round out the top 10.

Among the destinations with the lowest percentage of excellent reviews:

The Strip in Las Vegas

Times Square in New York City

Navy Pier in Chicago

Venice Beach in Los Angeles (the fewest excellent reviews of any attraction in the top 50)

A Family Destinations Guide spokesperson said, "When researching your next vacation, make a plan of all the attractions you would like to see. Looking at reviews online is a great way to get a second opinion of an attraction before spending time or money visiting."