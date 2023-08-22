An's Dry Cleaning wins 2nd best ice cream shop in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An’s Dry Cleaning has secured second place in USA Today’s 10 best competition for Best Ice Cream Shop in America!

The beloved San Diego-based purveyor of award-winning gelato was recognized for their commitment to quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations, and exceptional customer service, showing how they have captivated the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

As expert Amber Gibson highlights, "Creamy, dense and not too sweet," is why they were considered a top entry. An's Dry Cleaning's made-from-scratch flavors, each named after fabrics as a nod to the previous tenant, a dry-cleaning business in their North Park location’s historic 1934 building, have become a hallmark of their exceptional offerings.

The top 10 were chosen by USA Today readers for their use of quality, fresh ingredients. An's was the only shop on the list from the entire West Coast.

To show their gratitude to the community for their support, both An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park & An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar will offer specially priced $2 small gelatos on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from opening at 12:00 PM until they sell out.

“We are excited to say thanks to the community with this special offering. We will do our best to stay open as late as possible, but we expect to be very busy and sell out so make sure to come as early as possible!” David Aguilera, Co-Founder & Co-Owner at An’s Dry Cleaning, said.

An's also announced that they will be opening a third location at 1861 Bacon Street in the vibrant coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach.