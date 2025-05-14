4 San Diego-area restaurants added to Michelin Guide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four San Diego-area restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide for California, according to a press release from the tire company.

Atelier Manna in Encinitas, 24 Suns in Oceanside, Lilo in Carlsbad and Tanner's Prime Burgers, which is also in Oceanside, were among the 13 California establishments that earned the Michelin Guide's "recommended" designation.

The Michelin Guide described the charm of Atelier Manna as a "hipster haven" since furnishings around the covered patio dining area were crafted from recycled and upcycled materials. As far as the cuisine goes, patrons can enjoy the locally caught halibut with sudachi and coconut leche de tigre or the grilled Salmon Creek Farms pork rack that has a delightful finishing touch of a tableside pour of pomegranate-infused jus.

Jim Sullivan via Michelin Guide A photo of a dish served at Atelier Manna.

"Local ingredients are the basis for a streamlined selection of seasonally focused and shareable dishes for breakfast and lunch," the guide says. "Expect plates that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate."

Andrew and Larah Bachelier, who are married, run the Encinitas hideaway.

Over at 24 Suns, foodies can enjoy a contemporary Chinese cuisine experience that "filters fine dining through a casual lens." Nic Webber and Jacob Jordan, the chefs and owners of the restaurant, have a pop-up background, so they embrace the rotational nature of the snacks, dumplings, chef's selections and shareable plates that evolve by the season.

"This is the sort of place to order without limits to sample the likes of jiaozi with shrimp in a doubanjaing butter sauce and shrimp Robuchon in a crispy shell with spicy mustard, pickled goji berries, and Thai basil," the guide states. "Save room for dessert, especially the butterscotch black sesame budino."

Dee Sandoval via Michelin Guide A dish from 24 Suns.

Considering that smash burgers are all the rage nowadays, Tanner's Prime Burgers was a prime choice as a new Michelin recommendation. According to the guide, Chef Brandon Rogers is no stranger to Michelin stars; he left the fine dining world (but not his skills!) to embrace the mission of perfecting the burger.

All the beef is single-source USDA prime, and you can get a single or double stack with mouthwatering toppings like American cheese, bacon and caramelized onions, all stuffed inside a brioche bun. If you'd like fries with that, they're fried in beef tallow, twice, to ensure a crispy experience.

To boot, you could get a Dutch chocolate milkshake or vanilla tallow ice cream sandwich to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Chris Costa via Michelin Guide A smash burger from Tanner's Prime Burgers.

Over at Lilo in Carlsbad, the guide says your feast begins with an assortment of small bites on the establishment's heated patio. Once you're ready for the main event, you'll be taken to a sleek dining room, where the chef's precision truly shines with carefully crafted plates.

"Chef Eric Bost and his team take clear pride in providing an extra level of care in their dishes, evidenced in plates like dry-aged Japanese kin medai paired with a ragout of geoduck and bone marrow or 40-day dry-aged beef ribeye with preserved gurumelo mushrooms, seaweed, and bordelaise," the guide says.

Lilo also offers an orgeat ice cream garnished with celery root bushi and caviar.

Elodie Bost via Michelin Guide A dish at Lilo.

The restaurants could earn a Bib Gourmand or Star award at the California Michelin Guide Ceremony, which is scheduled for June 25.

These are the restaurants from around the state that were also added to the guide:



Somni — contemporary restaurant in West Hollywood

— contemporary restaurant in West Hollywood Ethel's Fancy — Californian restaurant in Palo Alto

— Californian restaurant in Palo Alto Komal — Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles

— Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles Majka — Italian restaurant in Sacramento

— Italian restaurant in Sacramento Vin Folk — Californian restaurant in Hermosa Beach

— Californian restaurant in Hermosa Beach Kin Thai — Thai restaurant in Sacramento

— Thai restaurant in Sacramento Pho Momma — Viernamese restaurant in Sacramento

— Viernamese restaurant in Sacramento Eylan — Indian restaurant in Menlo Park

— Indian restaurant in Menlo Park Sungho — Korean restaurant in San Francisco

Learn more about these restaurants and many more highlighted in California's Michelin Guide here.