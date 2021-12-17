Watch
3-week-old San Diego Zoo giraffe calf gets new name

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Dec. 17, 2021 — Just in time for the holidays, a newborn giraffe calf at the San Diego Zoo has received the perfect gift—a name. The 3-week-old female calf will be called Mawe (pronounced “maw way”), meaning stone in Swahili. She was born to first-time mom Saba; and at birth, she weighed a little under 150 pounds and stood approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Mawe has been introduced to the other members of the herd, and both mom and baby are doing well.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This holiday season, a newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo has been given the perfect gift: A name!

The 3-week-old calf will be named "Mawe," which means "stone" in Swahili. The female calf was born to mother Saba, weighing a little less than 150 pounds and standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said the young giraffe calf and her mother are both doing well, and Mawe has been introduced to other members of the herd.

The group said that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are believed to be left in their native habitats around the world.

