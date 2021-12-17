3-week-old San Diego Zoo giraffe calf gets new name

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This holiday season, a newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo has been given the perfect gift: A name!

The 3-week-old calf will be named "Mawe," which means "stone" in Swahili. The female calf was born to mother Saba, weighing a little less than 150 pounds and standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said the young giraffe calf and her mother are both doing well, and Mawe has been introduced to other members of the herd.

The group said that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are believed to be left in their native habitats around the world.