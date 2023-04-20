2023 headliners announced for San Diego Pride Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego has announced the headliners for this year's Pride Festival.

Artists Princess Nokia and Saucy Santana will be performing at the festival held in Balboa Park from July 15 through the 16.

This year's theme is "Thrive," according to organizers. The theme highlights "the resilience and determination of the LGBTQ+ community to overcome challenges and celebrate their collective strength."

“This year especially when threats to our rights are coming from every direction, it’s important that we come together to celebrate and reaffirm our pride and our identities. I cannot wait to see you all, and show the forces that would silence us that we stand united and that together we THRIVE," Nokia said.

The two-day festival will feature performances from artists across six stages, educational art exhibits, local businesses, interactive cultural presentations, food, and HIV testing, organizers said.

It's time for us to rise above the challenges we are facing and embrace the strength and resilience that define our diverse community. Let's stay loud, together in unity and love, and show the world that not only do we survive, we Thrive," Santana said.

Click here for tickets to the festival.