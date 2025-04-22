2 maned wolves have new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two maned wolves have a new home at the San Diego Zoo.

Eight-year-old Cora and 9-year-old Rio recently arrived at the Zoo and have been exploring their new habitat in Northern Frontier, which is located next to the 4D Theater.

“Guests visiting their habitat may be able to spot them digging, sniffing, and interacting with their new environment,” San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance officials said.

Maned wolves are mostly known for their long, thin legs; large, pointed ears; and a dense reddish coat.

Maned wolves are currently classified as “near threatened” because their native habitats in Brazil have undergone “intense deforestation,” according to SDZWA officials.

The pair’s arrival in San Diego is part of the Zoo’s Species Survival Plan Program.