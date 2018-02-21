Exploring San Diego: Things to do February 22 - 25

The duo of Black Violin (Kev Marcus and Wil B) hits Escondido with their take on "classical hip-hop," and comedian Dave Attell also brings his unique blend of quick-witted and adult-rated humor to town.
Where: California Center for the Performing Arts, Escondido; Cost: $20 - $45
Black Violin musicians Kev Marcus and Wil B will deliver their take on "classical hip-hop" in Escondido this week. The talented duo has worked with Kanye West, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Tom Petty as they've tailored their live performances to be nothing short of entertaining.
Where: Second Missionary Baptist Church; Cost: $7.50 - $15
Music scholar Dr. Kimberly Hawkins will host a lecture and sing-along based in spirituals, blues and gospel during this Black History Month celebration. There will also be a Taste of Soul Buffet including fried chicken, fish, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
(Friday - Sunday) Enjoy your favorite Girl Scouts cookies paired with your favorite San Diego craft beers at AleSmith Brewing this weekend. Enjoy pairings with AleSmith Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, and Stone Brewing beers.
Modern Times Brewing will host a carnival combining all things beer and coffee at Broadway Pier this weekend. Enjoy beers from Modern Times and other local brewers and coffee from local roasters, all benefiting BikeSD, a non-profit working to improve urban living and make San Diego a world-class bicycling city.
(Saturday - Sunday) Camp Shred returns to Cardiff by the Beach with music, entertainment, food trucks, and all things surfing. Proceeds from the event's beer garden will benefit California State Parks.