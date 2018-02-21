Exploring San Diego: Things to do February 22 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's weekend is shaping up to feature some delicious brews, foods, and tunes.

San Diego will celebrate Chinese New Year with their annual downtown celebration, featuring traditional dancing and music and, of course, food.

Modern Times' Carnival of Caffeination also returns, giving locals a taste of all things beer and coffee in San Diego.

The duo of Black Violin (Kev Marcus and Wil B) hits Escondido with their take on "classical hip-hop," and comedian Dave Attell also brings his unique blend of quick-witted and adult-rated humor to town.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Comedian Dave Attell

Where: American Comedy Co.; Cost: $30

(Thursday - Friday; Saturday shows sold out) Comedian Dave Attell heads to American Comedy Co. this weekend, where he's sure to bring his quick-witted, adult rating comedy to the stage.

Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour

Where: California Center for the Performing Arts, Escondido; Cost: $20 - $45

Black Violin musicians Kev Marcus and Wil B will deliver their take on "classical hip-hop" in Escondido this week. The talented duo has worked with Kanye West, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Tom Petty as they've tailored their live performances to be nothing short of entertaining.

FRIDAY

Black History Month Celebration

Where: Second Missionary Baptist Church; Cost: $7.50 - $15

Music scholar Dr. Kimberly Hawkins will host a lecture and sing-along based in spirituals, blues and gospel during this Black History Month celebration. There will also be a Taste of Soul Buffet including fried chicken, fish, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Cookies on Tap - Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

Where: AleSmith Brewing Company; Cost: $15 - $16

(Friday - Sunday) Enjoy your favorite Girl Scouts cookies paired with your favorite San Diego craft beers at AleSmith Brewing this weekend. Enjoy pairings with AleSmith Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, and Stone Brewing beers.

SATURDAY

36th annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair

Where: Third Avenue and J Street; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) San Diego will host a two-day Chinese New Year celebration with traditional Chinese performances and dances, martial arts, lion dances, and more than 50 food and commercial booths.

Carnival of Caffeination

Where: San Diego Broadway Pier; Cost: $50 - $80

Modern Times Brewing will host a carnival combining all things beer and coffee at Broadway Pier this weekend. Enjoy beers from Modern Times and other local brewers and coffee from local roasters, all benefiting BikeSD, a non-profit working to improve urban living and make San Diego a world-class bicycling city.

SUNDAY

6th annual Camp Shred - World's Largest Surf Demo

Where: San Elijo Campground; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Camp Shred returns to Cardiff by the Beach with music, entertainment, food trucks, and all things surfing. Proceeds from the event's beer garden will benefit California State Parks.

SnowCone 5K Run/Walk

Where: J Street Marina; Cost: $15 - $35

Lace up and enjoy a snow cone this weekend in Chula Vista at the SnowCone 5K, benefiting Prime Motivation, a non-profit that works to help children to stay in school.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.