Exploring San Diego: Things to do February 15 - 18

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Chinese New Year throughout the month, with acrobatics, music, and delicious traditional eats. This year, the park is introducing a "puppy garden" for the Year of the Dog.
(Runs Friday - Sunday) San Diego's Tet Festival returns with a lineup of new year celebrations. Check out dancing and singing competitions, performances, music, a puppy costume contest, and a pho eating contest.
Where: Valley View Casino Center; Cost: $15 - $125
The gravity-defying basketball antics of the Harlem Globetrotters will be on full display this weekend at Valley View Casino Center. The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals, who hope to snap their 47-year losing streak to the Globetrotters...
Join San Diegans as they run to support and raise funds for infants, adolescents, and adults living with a developmental disability. The 8th annual Randy Jones Run/Walk for Independence will benefit Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) and services they provide.
The Port of San Diego will sponsor a free carnival coming to Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan. Clowns, tightwire walkers, and jugglers will be out to spread some circus cheer and performance dazzling acts.
The three-day Awesome Fest music festival brings nearly 70 bands to venues in North Park and Normal Heights. The non-profit music festival is held on an "intentionally limited scale" to feature the diversity of local punk rock music.