Exploring San Diego: Things to do February 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's going to be a rocking - and running - weekend in San Diego.

The Lunar New Year celebration in San Diego continues this weekend with SeaWorld San Diego's Lunar New Year festivities and the San Diego Tet Festival.

If you're looking for big-name talent in town, singer Lana Del Rey and the Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Valley View Casino Center.

San Diego's local "Awesome Fest" returns to town while Local Brews Local Grooves comes back to House of Blues San Diego.

Here's a taste of what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost: $70 - $110

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Chinese New Year throughout the month, with acrobatics, music, and delicious traditional eats. This year, the park is introducing a "puppy garden" for the Year of the Dog.

Lana Del Rey

Where: Valley View Casino Center; Cost: $39 - $125

Singer Lana Del Rey heads to San Diego this week for her LA to the Moon Tour. Del Rey's atmospheric, orchestral, retro-'60s-sounding pop showcases her torchy image and husky singing style.

FRIDAY

San Diego Tết Festival

Where: Mira Mesa Community Park; Cost: Free

(Runs Friday - Sunday) San Diego's Tet Festival returns with a lineup of new year celebrations. Check out dancing and singing competitions, performances, music, a puppy costume contest, and a pho eating contest.

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Valley View Casino Center; Cost: $15 - $125

The gravity-defying basketball antics of the Harlem Globetrotters will be on full display this weekend at Valley View Casino Center. The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals, who hope to snap their 47-year losing streak to the Globetrotters...

SATURDAY

HGH 8th annual Randy Jones Run/Walk for Independence 5K

Where: Crown Point; Cost: $35 - $40

Join San Diegans as they run to support and raise funds for infants, adolescents, and adults living with a developmental disability. The 8th annual Randy Jones Run/Walk for Independence will benefit Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) and services they provide.

Fern Street Circus

Where: Cesar Chavez Park; Cost: Free

The Port of San Diego will sponsor a free carnival coming to Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan. Clowns, tightwire walkers, and jugglers will be out to spread some circus cheer and performance dazzling acts.

SUNDAY

Awesome Fest 11

Where: Various locations; Cost: $35

(Runs Friday - Sunday)

The three-day Awesome Fest music festival brings nearly 70 bands to venues in North Park and Normal Heights. The non-profit music festival is held on an "intentionally limited scale" to feature the diversity of local punk rock music.

Local Brews Local Grooves

Where: House of Blues San Diego; Cost: $10 - $60

Local breweries and artists will be at House of Blues San Diego this weekend in a showcase of delicious beers and awesome music.

