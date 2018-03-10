Don't forget to skip forward for Daylight Saving Time

(KGTV) - Wave goodbye to that extra hour of shut-eye!

Daylight Saving Time will hit clocks Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m. local time. After 2 a.m., all clocks should be set forward by one hour.

That extra hour of sleep? You won't see it again until 2 a.m. on Nov. 4.

RELATED: Florida on verge of becoming first state to observe daylight saving time year-round

Every year, many Americans push their clocks back and forth an hour — happily or begrudgingly, depending on the time — but why?

The idea of pushing clocks up an hour in the summer could potentially save costs on lighting as long summer days mean less indoor lighting generally.

But not everyone believes in it's thrifty importance.

Studies have indicated the time switch could be hazardous to your health, increase energy usage, and increase the number of car accidents.