City Heights coffee shop owner brings community closer to nature, one another

Justin Boone, owner of Burly and the Bean, noticed visitors coming into his coffee shop looking for a way to connect to the nearby canyons and beyond.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Tucked within City Heights are natural wonders along a winding system of trails and walkways.
But many of those scenes of nature go unnoticed. Not by intention, though.
The trend got Boone thinking. So he began leading hikes once a week through the canyons for the outdoorsy, java-hungry customers, and anyone in between.
"I decided to do a user-friendly map and started doing the canyon hikes," Boone told 10News anchor Ariel Wesler.
Wesler and 10News Chief Photographer Steve Reusch joined Boone on a hike for a look at how he's bringing the local community together.