City Heights coffee shop owner brings community closer to nature, one another

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Tucked within City Heights are natural wonders along a winding system of trails and walkways.

But many of those scenes of nature go unnoticed. Not by intention, though.

Justin Boone, owner of Burly and the Bean, noticed visitors coming into his coffee shop looking for a way to connect to the nearby canyons and beyond.

The trend got Boone thinking. So he began leading hikes once a week through the canyons for the outdoorsy, java-hungry customers, and anyone in between.

"I decided to do a user-friendly map and started doing the canyon hikes," Boone told 10News anchor Ariel Wesler.

Wesler and 10News Chief Photographer Steve Reusch joined Boone on a hike for a look at how he's bringing the local community together.