SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - High-flying, fast-paced skating action is heading to San Diego.

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal skates into Valley View Casino Center for seven shows from March 21 to 25. Tickets are available online here, and range in price.

Better yet, Crystal is the production's first ever foray onto the ice. Synchronized skaters and acrobats will slice through the air and across the ice alongside traditional Cirque du Soleil trapeze artists.

Crystal follows the show's main character, "Crystal," on an exciting journey self-discovery through her own imagination as she becomes confident, freed, and empowered.

"Crystal breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds," Daniel Fortin, Executive Director of Creation of Crystal, said. "With this new show, the audience will discover the infinite possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts."