Yogurt brand Chobani is celebrating their 10-year anniversary by giving free yogurt to everyone in America.

The offer begins Monday, February 12 and runs through March 4.

Chobani started in a small factory in upstate New York with only five employees. Today, the nationally-recognized brand boasts 2,000 employees and claims to be the number one selling Greek yogurt brand in the country.

To print the coupon and receive a free yogurt, click here.