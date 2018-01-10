Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 11-14

Springboard West is a three-day festival for emerging artists to get exposure from top music industry executives in Ocean Beach. The festival features two days of "Band Bootcamp" and performances with all 40 bands on four stages.
When: Thursday - Sunday; Where: Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center
The Borrego Springs Film Festival brings together young filmmakers' works in narrative, documentary, animation, latino, and short films. Attendees will enjoy a weekend of film screenings, panel discussions, Q-and-A with filmmakers, networking, and more.
When: Saturday - Sunday; Where: San Diego Convention Center
Let your sense of travel and adventure loose! Learn about thousands of global destinations and speak one-on-one with travel experts at San Diego's Adventure and Travel Show. If you've been waiting to plan your next trip, this is the perfect place to learn about your options and get ideas.
Sample from 200 beers by 70 breweries at San Diego's Brew Festival this weekend. In true brewery (and San Diego) fashion, live music, food trucks, and lawn games will be available to attendees celebrating San Diego's thriving beer scene.
Celebrate our region's rich diversity through live music, dance performances, storytelling, and more at San Diego's free Multi-Cultural Festival. A variety of multi-cultural entertainment from Native American, Asian, Cajun, Latin, Jazz and Afro-Cuban bands will be front and center.
The San Diego Padres celebrate all things Padres baseball at their free fanfest. Fans can check out interactive experiences, photo booths, bounce houses, games and face painting, and much more. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Padres 1998 NL Championship team, the visiting clubhouse will feature exhibits and surprise visits by team alumni.
About 8,000 runners and walkers will head to North County to lace up and hit the pavement in Carlsbad's annual marathon and half marathon. Participants will be led throughout Carlsbad and along the ocean in this scenic dash, ending in a celebratory festival.
Come out and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his lasting legacy at San Diego's annual MLK Day Parade. Dazzling floats, high school marching bands, drill teams, and local organizations will parade down Harbor Drive in one of the largest MLK parades in the U.S.