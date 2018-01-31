Can't Miss San Diego: February 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego is readying for another new year celebration while a couple big name talents head to town.

Chinese New Year celebrations kick off this weekend, with Shen Yun returning to San Diego for a dazzling show and Balboa Park offering music, dancing, and, of course, food.

Comedian Lewis Black brings his recognizable ranting and skewering comedy to Balboa Park while hip-hop artist Tyler, The Creator belts his chart-topping music to Valley View Casino Center.

Here's a look at what's heading to San Diego this weekend:

Shen Yun Chinese New Year

Where: California Center for the Arts, Escondido; When: Thursday

Shen Yun returns to San Diego for Chinese New Year, featuring 100 dancers and singers, 1000 hand-made costumes, 20 sets and animated backdrops, and musicians celebrating the Year of the Dog.

Comedian Lewis Black

Where: Balboa Theatre: When: Saturday

Comedian Lewis Black brings his trademark ranting and comedic skewering to San Diego's Balboa Theatre this weekend with his The Joke's on US tour.

Stone Super Sunday Cellar-bration

Where: Stone Brewing - Liberty Station; When: Sunday

Ready for the Super Bowl? Stone Brewing is and they're celebrating with a showcase of their oldest, rarest kegs to kick off the big game - with a lineup of eats paired perfectly with their brews.

23rd annual Lake Poway Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Lake Poway; When: Friday

Enjoy a day on the lake with professional demonstrations at Lake Poway's annual youth fishing derby, complete with prizes, entertainment, and food. Participants are also invited to spend the night on the lake with their families.

Pardi Gras

Where: House of Blues San Diego; When: Friday

Head over to House of Blues for an early Mardi Gras celebration - San Diego style. The Bayou Brothers, Lola Demure's Burlesque & Variety Show, and DJ LV Steve and Ginie Jackson with keep the good times rolling through the night.

2018 Cardiff Kook Run

Where: Highway 101 in Encinitas; When: Sunday

The annual Cardiff Kook run starts up Super Bowl Sunday with a dash through Encinitas past the famous Cardiff Kook statue and along San Diego's scenic coastline. Runners who dress up can enter a costume contest for prizes.

Tyler, The Creator

Where: Valley View Casino Center; When: Friday

Hip-hop artist Tyler, The Creator comes to Valley View Casino Center on the heels of his highly-successful release of his album "Flower Boy." Vince Staples and Taco are also set to perform.

3rd annual Ocean Beach Pier Surf Classic

Where: Ocean Beach Pier; When: Saturday

OB's annual local surf competition returns to OB Pier, promising a showcase of up and coming talent and local veterans on the waves. The competition with feature bard type and family divisions, as well as prizes and raffles.

Chinese New Year Festival

Where: Balboa Park; When: Saturday - Sunday

Balboa Park's International Cottages will celebrate Chinese New Year with food and fun this weekend. Head down to the park for traditional dancing and entertainment, eats, and more.

Monster Jam

Where: Petco Park; When: Saturday

If you missed out on January's monster truck action at Petco Park, you're in luck. Monster Jam returns to the ballpark for another show this weekend, bringing back high-flying and fast-paced monster mayhem.

Take a look inside one of the featured trucks, the monstrous "Megalodon":

