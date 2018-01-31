Can't Miss San Diego: February 1 - 4

Enjoy a day on the lake with professional demonstrations at Lake Poway's annual youth fishing derby, complete with prizes, entertainment, and food. Participants are also invited to spend the night on the lake with their families.
Head over to House of Blues for an early Mardi Gras celebration - San Diego style. The Bayou Brothers, Lola Demure's Burlesque & Variety Show, and DJ LV Steve and Ginie Jackson with keep the good times rolling through the night.
The annual Cardiff Kook run starts up Super Bowl Sunday with a dash through Encinitas past the famous Cardiff Kook statue and along San Diego's scenic coastline. Runners who dress up can enter a costume contest for prizes.
OB's annual local surf competition returns to OB Pier, promising a showcase of up and coming talent and local veterans on the waves. The competition with feature bard type and family divisions, as well as prizes and raffles.
If you missed out on January's monster truck action at Petco Park, you're in luck. Monster Jam returns to the ballpark for another show this weekend, bringing back high-flying and fast-paced monster mayhem.
Take a look inside one of the featured trucks, the monstrous "Megalodon":