Another magical treat: Starbucks releases Crystal Ball Frappuccino
Mark Saunders
11:46 AM, Mar 22, 2018
(KGTV) - Starbucks fans will have a limited time to test their fates at the drink counter this month with a new treat.
Starbucks will offer its Crystal Ball Frappuccino from March 22 to 26 at participating U.S., Mexico, and Canada locations.
The drink will come in three magical variations, blue, green, and purple. The drink itself is concocted with a creme-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles. That's topped with a peach-flavored whipped cream and candy sprinkle.