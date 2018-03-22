Another magical treat: Starbucks releases Crystal Ball Frappuccino

(KGTV) - Starbucks fans will have a limited time to test their fates at the drink counter this month with a new treat.

Starbucks will offer its Crystal Ball Frappuccino from March 22 to 26 at participating U.S., Mexico, and Canada locations.

The drink will come in three magical variations, blue, green, and purple. The drink itself is concocted with a creme-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles. That's topped with a peach-flavored whipped cream and candy sprinkle.

Gaze deep within our crystal ba...OMG it's a Frappuccino now! #CrystalBallFrappuccino ✨🔮



(Available in the US, Canada & Mexico while the magic lasts). pic.twitter.com/bYCFaeLwEO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 22, 2018

But the fun part is customers won't know what color drink they'll get. Only a fortune teller could know what color the candy rocks will reveal.

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is the coffee giant's latest variation of the popular drink. Last year, Starbucks delighted fans with special unicorn, zombie, mermaid, and Christmas tree Frappuccinos.