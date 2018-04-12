Amtrak offering discount to certain Southern California locations

Zac Self
7:44 PM, Apr 11, 2018
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 03: A woman rides an Amtrak train bound for Los Angeles on April 3, 2018 in San Diego, California. Between 2016 and 2017, public transit ridership fell in the country's seven largest transit markets of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, District of Columbia, San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia. Researchers conclude losses stem from lower gas prices, increased teleworking and a rise in the use of Uber and Lyft, among other factors. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA - APRIL 03: A man rides an Amtrak train along the beach on April 3, 2018 in San Clemente, California. Between 2016 and 2017, public transit ridership fell in the country's seven largest transit markets of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, District of Columbia, San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia. Researchers conclude losses stem from lower gas prices, increased teleworking and a rise in the use of Uber and Lyft, among other factors. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA - APRIL 03: A woman rides an Amtrak train on April 3, 2018 in San Clemente, California. Between 2016 and 2017, public transit ridership fell in the country's seven largest transit markets of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, District of Columbia, San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia. Researchers conclude losses stem from lower gas prices, increased teleworking and a rise in the use of Uber and Lyft, among other factors. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORANGE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Just in time for beach weather, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced a new discount for those looking to take a springtime trip.

Amtrak said Wednesday that they’ll be offering a friends and family discount on train travel to Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through May 23.

Passengers can purchase one full-fare adult ticket and book up to three additional passengers on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount on certain trips.

The discount is valid for travel to and from the stations below:

  • Simi Valley
  • Moorpark
  • Camarillo
  • Oxnard
  • Ventura
  • Carpinteria
  • Santa Barbara
  • Goleta
  • Lompoc-Surf
  • Guadalupe
  • Grover Beach
  • San Luis Obispo

"The promotional offer is part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great from its beautiful beaches and vibrant downtowns to the diverse and unique communities that we serve,” said Bryan MacDonald, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.

The agency also said the promotion is designed to encourage travel to places in Southern California recently impacted by natural disasters.

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top