Amtrak offering discount to certain Southern California locations

ORANGE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Just in time for beach weather, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced a new discount for those looking to take a springtime trip.

Amtrak said Wednesday that they’ll be offering a friends and family discount on train travel to Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through May 23.

Passengers can purchase one full-fare adult ticket and book up to three additional passengers on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount on certain trips.

The discount is valid for travel to and from the stations below:

Simi Valley

Moorpark

Camarillo

Oxnard

Ventura

Carpinteria

Santa Barbara

Goleta

Lompoc-Surf

Guadalupe

Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo

"The promotional offer is part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great from its beautiful beaches and vibrant downtowns to the diverse and unique communities that we serve,” said Bryan MacDonald, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.

The agency also said the promotion is designed to encourage travel to places in Southern California recently impacted by natural disasters.

Click here for more information.