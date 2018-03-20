2018 Passover events in San Diego County

Spring officially begins tomorrow and that means it’s almost time for Passover, which will be held from March 30 to April 7 this year.

The first Seder will be held after nightfall on March 30 with the second being held on March 31 after nightfall.

Below is a list of Passover events in San Diego County:

Community Passover Seder – Chabad of Poway

The Passover Seder begins at 7 p.m. at the Chabad of Poway. Tickets are $45 for adults and $18 for children. Anyone is welcome to join regardless of background or affiliation.

Model Matzah Bakery at Albertsons – 112475 Rancho Bernardo Road

The Mode Model Matzah Bakery is a hands-on experience where kids will learn how to make their own Matzah. The event will be held on March 26 from 5-6 p.m.

Model Seder for adults – Chabad of Poway

The model Seder is a great opportunity to learn the basics of Passover and how to run a Seder. The course is being held on March 19 at 5:15 p.m. Email rabbimendel@chabadpoway.com for more information.

Chabad of East County hosts Seder

The Chabad of East County will host a Seder on Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. The event costs $36. Limited seating is available and those interested in attending must RSVP by March 22.

Chabad of Downtown San Diego Passover Seder

The Chabad of Downtown San Diego will host several Seders. The first will be at 7 p.m. on March 30 and the second will be on March 31 at 8 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to register by March 27.