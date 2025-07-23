US passport falls to 10th place in global power rankings

The United States passport, once providing access to nearly every country and territory in the world, has now fallen to 10th place in global rankings.

According to the latest quarterly report from the Henley Passport Index, Singapore still holds the top spot as the world's most powerful passport, with its citizens enjoying free access to 193 out of 227 destinations across the globe.

But the U.S. has shown a steady decline since holding the number one ranking in 2014.

Currently, a U.S. passport provides access to 182 countries and territories, putting it on par with Iceland and Lithuania.

Japan and South Korea are tied for the second most powerful passports in the world, with access to 190 locations.

There are seven countries tied for third place in the passport ranking: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

The Henley Passport Index ranks all of the world’s 199 passports based on the number of destinations they can access without a prior visa.

