United Airlines passenger tries to enter cockpit, assaults flight attendant

A man was detained after attacking a flight attendant and trying to enter the cockpit on a United Airlines flight.

The incident occurred Saturday evening as the plane was landing at Newark Airport. The flight had 170 passengers and six crew members on board.

The pilot declared an emergency and told air traffic control that someone had attacked a flight attendant. The suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

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So far this year, airlines have reported over 500 unruly passenger incidents. Incidents of unruly passengers have dropped significantly after nearly 6,000 were reported in 2021.

Fines of up to $43,658 are possible for unruly passengers.