Fourth of July travel could set new record

Nearly 3 million people passed through U.S. airports in a single day last week, a record-breaking number, according to TSA.

But that won't be a record for long, with the agency expecting Independence Day to blast those numbers out of the water as the busiest Fourth of July travel season yet.

"We expect around 71 million Americans will be traveling," Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs for AAA, told Scripps News, adding that the busiest days to travel will be Wednesday, July 3. and Sunday, July 7.

Traffic could also reach never-before-seen levels this holiday weekend with AAA saying 85% of travelers are expected to hit the roads, with the most congestion happening between 2–7 p.m. Fuel costs are lower than last year, hovering slightly under $3.50 per gallon on average nationwide, according to GasBuddy.

TSA predicts it will screen 3 million people on Sunday, July 7, and screen 32 million people in the U.S. through July 8.

"So, to make it very clear, get here early, get here on time. What we recommend is that if you have a flight, be here at least two hours prior to your departure," Christopher Murgia, TSA's federal security director for Maryland, said in a press conference Monday, adding peak screening times will occur between 4-8 a.m. and from 3-7 p.m.

Scripps News meteorologists are also forecasting high temperatures and some thunderstorms in parts of the country, which could impact driving and flight times. If your flight is canceled or delayed by more than three hours, new regulations mean you could get a refund.