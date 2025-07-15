YoCrunch yogurt recalled after consumers found plastic pieces in the toppings

YoCrunch yogurt products have been recalled because they could potentially contain pieces of plastic in the dome topper, which poses a choking hazard.

Danone voluntarily issued the recall for its yogurt on Monday. It said the issue only impacts the dome topper and the contents in it — not the separately packaged yogurt.

The recall applies to all flavors of the YoCrunch yogurt, including M&M's and Oreo, with expiration dates between July and September.

Consumers who have purchased the affected yogurt are advised to either throw it away or contact Danone's consumer care line at (877) 344-4886 for a refund.

The company said it issued the recall after receiving multiple consumer complaints about finding pieces of transparent plastic in the toppings.

