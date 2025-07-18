Thousands of Power Stick deodorants recalled over manufacturing issues

A.P. Deauville is voluntarily recalling more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant due to quality control issues.

According to the FDA, the recall affects 1.8-ounce sizes of the following products:



21,265 cases of Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, Powder Fresh

22,482 cases of Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, Spring Fresh

23,467 cases of Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant

The products were sold nationwide by various retailers.

The recall is due to "cGMP deviations," according to the FDA’s website. CGMP stands for Current Good Manufacturing Practice, a set of regulations designed to ensure products are consistently produced and controlled to quality standards.

No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported as of the latest update.

Click here for a full list of the recalled product's lot codes.