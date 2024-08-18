Perdue recalls over 167K pounds of frozen chicken products over metal contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken products because they may be contaminated with metal.

The recall includes 22-ounce bags of Perdue Simply Smart organic chicken breast nuggets and Butcherbox organic chicken breast nuggets. It also includes 29-ounce bags of Perdue chicken breast tenders.

All of the products have a best-by date of “3 23 25” on the back of the packages and an establishment number of “P-33944,” according to the USDA.

The recall notice said the frozen chicken was shipped nationwide and the problem was discovered based on consumer complaints about metal wire being embedded in the products.

There have been no confirmed reports of any injuries or illness related to the recall, the USDA said.

Consumers should return the products to the place of purchase or toss them out. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.

