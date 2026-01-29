Gerber recalls snack food over possible contamination

Parents may want to check their pantries after Gerber announced a recall of one of its popular snacks.

The company is voluntarily recalling certain batches of its Arrowroot Biscuits over concerns the packages may contain “soft plastic and/or paper pieces,” according to a company statement.

Gerber said the material originated from an arrowroot flour supplier that initiated its own recall. The company said it is no longer working with that supplier.

The recall affects 5.5-ounce packages produced between July and September 2025.

RELATED STORY | Thousands of McCafé K-Cups recalled over labeling error

Consumers who have the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are acting out of an abundance of caution following a recall from the supplier,” Gerber said.

The following batch codes and best-by dates are included in the recall:

