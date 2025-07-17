Ford recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles due to fire risk

Ford is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles due to a potential fire risk caused by cracked fuel injectors.

The recall affects Ford Bronco Sport models from 2021 to 2024 and Ford Escape vehicles from 2020 to 2022.

According to Ford, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. If this fuel comes in contact with a hot surface, it could ignite and cause a fire under the hood.

Owners may notice a fuel odor both inside and outside of their vehicles if there is a leak.

Ford has notified its dealers about the issue and will begin mailing notifications to affected vehicle owners in August.

Owners of the recalled vehicles can take them to any Ford or Lincoln dealer to resolve the issue.

