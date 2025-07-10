Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles over fuel pump troubles

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 850,000 vehicles for a problem with fuel pumps that can cause the vehicle to stall.

The recall covers 11 different Ford models the may experience a failure in their low-pressure fuel pumps. Such a failure can lead to a stall, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall includes the following models:



2021-2023 Bronco

2021-2023 Explorer

2021-2023 Lincoln Aviator

2021-2023 F-250 SD

2021-2023 F-350 SD

2021-2023 F-450 SD

2021-2023 F-550 SD

2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator

2021-2022 Mustang

2021-2022F-150

2022 Expedition

Ford says it will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail no later than July 14.

A fix is still being developed, according to Ford. A further letter will direct owners to take steps to remedy the problem.

Information on the recall is available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. The ID for the recall is 25V455000.

RELATED STORY | Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over malfunctioning rearview camera

Earlier this month Ford recalled more than 200,000 vehicles over software defects in rearview cameras. The camera view would either display a blank screen or leave the last images captured during backing up on the screen, potentially causing a distraction to drivers.