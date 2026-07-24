Ford recalls Broncos and Bronco Raptors for fire danger

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than half a million Broncos because a wiring harness in the engine compartment can short circuit and increase the risk of fire.

Ford said Thursday that 565,691 Ford Broncos and Bronco Raptors, model years 2021-2026, are included in the recall. The automaker estimates that around 1% of those vehicles have the wiring harness defect. Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The problem is caused by insufficient protection on the wiring harness which can lead to exposed wires and short circuiting. In the event of a short, drivers may notice smoke in the air vents or a warning message on their dashboard followed by flames coming from the passenger's side of the engine compartment.

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To fix the problem, dealerships will install new covers over the wiring free of charge.

Ford’s number for this recall is 26S55. Vehicle identification numbers involved in this recall are now searchable on NHTSA.gov. NHTSA's number for this recall campaign is 26V468.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171).

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