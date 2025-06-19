Deadly listeria outbreak linked to chicken alfredo meals sold at Walmart, Kroger

Prepackaged chicken fettuccine alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger have been recalled after being linked to a multistate listeria outbreak that has left 17 people sick and three dead, federal health officials said.

The recall affects meals made by FreshRealm, Inc., and sold under the Marketside and Home Chef brands.

As of June 18, 17 cases of listeriosis have been reported across 13 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The affected states are Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Of those who became ill, 16 were hospitalized, and one case involved a pregnancy loss.

The recalled items include:



32.8 oz. Marketside grilled chicken alfredo with best-by date of June 27 or earlier.

12.3 oz. Marketside grilled chicken alfredo with broccoli, best-by June 26 or earlier.

12.5 oz. Home Chef chicken fettuccine alfredo, best-by June 19 or earlier.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products and to check refrigerators and freezers for affected items.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria can cause severe intestinal illness. Those most at risk are pregnant women, newborns, those over 65 years old and people who are immunocompromised.