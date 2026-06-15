Half of parents across the country are tracking their adult children’s location

Parents keeping tabs on their kids isn’t new — but according to a new study, a growing number are doing so even after their children turn 18.

The study from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital surveyed more than 1,500 families and found that over half of parents digitally track the location of their children ages 18 to 25.

Most parents said location sharing gives them peace of mind or helps in case of emergencies. The survey also found that nearly all parents who track their young adult’s location say their child is aware of it.

However, only half of parents said they gave their young adult child the option to opt out of tracking.

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This is just the latest example of parents staying involved in their adult children’s lives. In 2024, research found that half of U.S. parents with adult children provided some form of financial support.

Those parents gave an average of $1,384 per month, which at the time was about double what they contributed to their own retirement.

Nearly one in four parents said location tracking sometimes makes their anxiety worse.

Experts recommend setting clear boundaries and expectations before continuing location tracking into adulthood.