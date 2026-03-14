Travel day breakfast: On-the-go granola bar perfect for spring break

For a busy travel morning on the go, you need a quick breakfast the whole family will love. These granola bars are whole grain and contain fiber, protein and fuel to keep you full all morning. They have no added sugar.

Makes 10 to 12 bars (depending on size)

Ingredients:



2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup unsweetened peanut

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

5 tbsp water

2 tbsp chia seeds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds or chopped nuts

¼ cup unsweetened coconut

¼ - ½ cup stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/16 tsp salt

Instructions



In a small bowl, mix chia seeds and water. Let the mixture sit off to the side.

In a separate, larger bowl, the dry ingredients, oats, cinnamon, salt, nuts, coconut, and chocolate chips.

To the chia seeds, add the vanilla, peanut butter, and applesauce and mix until smooth.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.Press the granola bar mixture firmly into a parchment-lined 8×8 pan.

Refrigerate overnight until set.

Use a sharp knife to cut the bars.

Store these in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze.

Store stacked with layers of parchment between each bar.

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