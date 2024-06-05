Here's where you can score free donuts on National Donut Day

Sweet summertime is upon us — and so is one of the sweetest days of the year.

National Donut Day is June 7, a day to celebrate the much-needed morale boost the tasty treat can give us sweet-a-holics, and also the hungry soldiers to whom the "Donut Lassies" gave the former European delicacy.

The Lassies are the reason we celebrate the holiday, which was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army and is now celebrated each year on the first Friday of June. In 1917, the women volunteered to go to France to set up field bases near the front lines where soldiers would stock up on goods and grab a baked good, like a donut.

The Salvation Army says the Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing the treat in the U.S. after the troops came back craving them. And today, they're a mainstay in dessert — or breakfast — food circles.

So how do we celebrate? With the help of our favorite donut restaurants, of course. Many chains throughout the U.S. offer up sweet deals and discounts in honor of the occasion, and here are some you won't want to miss out on.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' may have dropped Donuts from its name, but it didn't drop the food item from its stores.

And on National Donut Day Friday, every Dunkin' location is offering customers a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of a beverage while supplies last.

Plus, it says it's offering up other promotions to "take your donut obsession to the next level." Starting Monday, it began offering donuts in the shape of Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges to combine "Dunkin's playful spirit with Scrub Daddy's practical effectiveness, making household chores a bit more cheerful."

Another celebratory donut product is expected to be announced Thursday.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering up any "favorite" doughnut, excluding limited-time pastries, for free on Friday with no purchase necessary.

The chain is also giving customers a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is also hopping on the no-purchase-necessary train.

The shop says it's throwing the "BIGGEST party to kick off summer," and it's inviting you to celebrate with a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop only on National Donut Day.

LaMar's Donuts and Coffee

The five states that can enjoy the chain that's been "perfecting the donut since 1933" have the chance to snag a free one on Friday.

LaMar's is giving away a free Ray's Original Glazed donut to anyone who visits a store all day long.

But beyond the holiday, LaMar's is aiming to make the day even more celebratory. It's attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest single donut delivery ever made, taking place at The Salvation Army's Denver Headquarters.

The shop has also partnered with the nonprofit for 14 years to host an annual fundraising drive on the holiday.

Shipley Do-Nuts

The same goes for the Southern and Eastern states with a Shipley Do-Nuts in their reach.

When you make any purchase, you'll receive a free glazed do-nut while supplies last at participating locations.