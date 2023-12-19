Lawsuit challenges new immigration enforcement law in Texas

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the state over its new law that will allow police officers to arrest migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally.

"We’re suing to stop Texas from enforcing the nation’s most extreme anti-immigrant law," the ACLU of Texas said in a statement.

The organization is concerned that the law will lead to racial profiling.

The law states law enforcement officers can arrest people who are suspected of entering the country illegally.

"This is unconstitutional and will harm Black and Brown Texans the most," the organization stated.

People who are arrested would either have to agree to leave the country or face prosecution for illegally entering the country.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the bill on Monday, said he believes the law will be a deterrent.

“The consequences of it are so extreme that the people being smuggled by the cartels, they will not want to be coming into the state of Texas,” he said.

Amid a spike in migrants showing up at the southern border, Texas has taken controversial measures to address the surge. Earlier this year, Abbott began busing migrants to Democratic-led cities. That move has strained resources in cities like New York and Chicago, causing leaders there to put pressure on President Joe Biden to address the issue at the federal level.

The president has since made proposals for Congress to address and potentially vote on. Any new border funding and policy changes would likely be paired with aid for Israel and Ukraine.

