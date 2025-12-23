La Jolla woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot dies by suicide outside Little Italy pub

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A La Jolla woman who tried to hire a hitman in 2023 to kill her millionaire husband died by suicide in the heart of San Diego’s Little Italy last Thursday.

Tatyana Remley, 45, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting in the heart of Little Italy shocked passersby who couldn’t believe a suicide would take place in such a crowded public area.

Witnesses told ABC 10News Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish they saw a woman fire a shot in the air before shooting herself outside the Princess Pub.

The bar sits next to a heavily trafficked outdoor dining area and pedestrian walkway.

In October, Remley posted a video on social media with #suicideprevention as a hashtag. In the video, she told her followers dreams do come true, but you have to believe in yourself.

"No matter what, love yourself," she said, adding she's tried to commit suicide many times in her life but had never been successful.

Remley posted a series of photos in recent months with a film crew that appeared to be following her around.

She made headlines in 2023 after the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department accused her of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband, Mark Remley.

Austin Grabish The shooting in Little Italy took place in a busy public area.

The couple had been going through a divorce at the time and Tatyana claimed she was experiencing "extreme financial strain" and was unable to keep her spending to $12,000 a month instead of the $50,000 she had been accustomed to, according to court records reviewed by Team 10.

Months after being charged, Tatyana pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder. A judge sentenced her to three years and eight months in state prison.

Tatyana Remley/Facebook Tatyana Remley posted this selfie in September.

Mark told the Daily Mail Tatyana was mentally ill and only served a year of her sentence in prison. He said she was arrested again in September on arson charges.

He told the publication he did not understand how she was allowed to remain free despite the new charges.

Mark and Tatyana made headlines over a decade ago after organizing a traveling tent horse show called "Valitar in Del Mar" that went under after being abruptly canceled.

Court documents say the business was valued at $11 million. After the show’s cancellation, vendors sued the couple for unpaid bills. They later opened a cycling studio, Rhythm and Power, in Solana Beach, which has since closed.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.