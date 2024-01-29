Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day ‘Dough-notes’ collection is now available

Krispy Kreme is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a “Dough-Notes” collection featuring four brand-new, heart-shaped doughnuts.

The new Valentine’s Day doughnuts are made to share with family, friends, co-workers and anyone else special and come in a dozens box with space for a handwritten note. The boxes also include notes from Krispy Kreme employees around the world.

The new collection features the You Color My World doughnut, which is heart-shaped and filled with cake batter Kreme filling. It is then dipped in red icing and has rainbow heart blended sprinkles.

The I Love You A Choco-Lot heart-shaped doughnut is filled with chocolate Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing. It also has a piped frosting rose design.

The You’re Berry Sweet doughnut is filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and covered in sprinkles.

Lastly, the Without You I’d Crumble doughnut is filled with cookie dough Kreme filling and dipped in chocolate icing. It has chocolate chip cookie crumble on top.

The new Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available for a limited time — just through Valentine’s Day.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, you might be able to find a six-pack including the You Color My World doughnut, the I Love You a Choco-Lot doughnut, and a Chocolate Iced with Valentine’s Sprinkles doughnut at your local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Slater Brothers or other grocery stories.

Dunkin’ is also offering up some heart-shaped doughnuts, plus a new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut.

Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day collection includes the return of its heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, which has a brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, chocolate icing and sprinkles. Dunkin’ is also bringing back the Cupid’s Choice Donut, which is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and red and pink sprinkles.

Dunkin’s menu includes the return of its Pink Velvet Macchiato, which is available hot or iced through the end of February.

The layered drink has espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting. And yes, it’s pink!

Which Valentine’s Day treat will you be trying first?

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day ‘Dough-notes’ collection is now available originally appeared on Simplemost.com

