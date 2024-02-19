After just launching a Valentine’s Day collection full of doughnuts filled with Hershey’s chocolate, Krispy Kreme is once again teaming up with the chocolatier for some brand-new chocolatey treats.

The new “Chocomania” Collection includes four doughnuts coated, filled and drizzled with so much Hershey’s chocolate that Krispy Kreme says they are the “chocolatiest” doughnuts they’ve ever created.

For serious chocolate lovers only, the collection begins with Galaxy Brownie, which is filled with Hershey’s Special Dark Fudge Kreme. It is then dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

Next up, the Chocolate Cake Overload is a fudge old-fashioned cake doughnut dipped in milk chocolate icing and decorated with a dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop. Then, the Chocolate Iced doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in milk chocolate icing and decorated with a chocolate drizzle.



Lastly, the Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream is a glazed doughnut inspired by the black and white cookie popular in New York. It is dipped in white icing and drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips.

The Chocomania collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website now for a limited time. You can also find them in a six-pack at select grocery stores.

While not a doughnut, if you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you and are craving something extra chocolately, take a look at this recipe for Hershey’s Black Magic cake.

The cake is topped with cocoa glaze and takes only about 15 minutes to make. Along with some pantry staples like flour and sugar, you’ll also need black coffee or powdered instant coffee, plus buttermilk or sour milk.

Because for a chocoholic, there’s no such thing as too much chocolate!

Krispy Kreme’s new ‘Chocomania’ doughnuts feature Hershey’s chocolate originally appeared on Simplemost.com