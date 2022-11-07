Krispy Kreme Has New Mini Pie Doughnuts Inspired By Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Thanksgiving with a new doughnut collection inspired by one of the best parts of the Turkey Day meal: pie!

The new mini pie doughnut collection features four bite-size doughnuts in classic Thanksgiving pie flavors: pecan pie, pumpkin pie, lemon Kreme and Dutch apple.

The mini Pecan Pie Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans and something you probably wouldn’t expect: snickerdoodle cookie pieces.â The mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut is also topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces, but has pumpkin pie filling and is dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing. It also gets a dollop of Kreme on top.

The mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut has lemon filling, is dipped in icing and is topped with a dollop of Kreme and a dusting of powdered sugar. The snickerdoodle pieces are back for the mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut, which has apple filling. This one’s dipped in caramel-flavored icing and topped with cinnamon and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.â

The doughnuts are now available in 16-count boxes now for a limited time at participating shops. On Nov. 18 and 19 only, you can also grab a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of the 16-count mini pie box.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, or just prefer the real thing, you might be inspired to make your own. If so, take a look at this pumpkin-pecan slab pie from Pillsbury or this pecapplekin pie from People.com that combines three holiday pies into one.

If you want the dessert, but also aren’t a fan of all the work that comes along with it, check out this no-bake pumpkin pie recipe. It’s not only easy, but it will also free up space in your oven on a busy Thanksgiving day. You could also make some of these pie-in-a-jar recipes which are — well, easy as pie!

Which Thanksgiving pie is your favorite?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.