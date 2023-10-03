In letter to Biden, IL governor criticizes response to migrant crisis

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is criticizing the federal government's response to the migrant crisis.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the Democrat says Illinois has taken in over 15,000 people in the last 13 months. While Pritzker says he believes in their rights to find refuge in the U.S., he notes that the state is becoming overwhelmed.

"This situation is untenable and requires your immediate help beyond the coming work authorizations for some of the asylum seekers," Pritzker wrote.

The governor accuses the federal government of lacking coordination and intervention at the U.S.-Mexico border, and calls on President Biden to take numerous actions to address the problem.

Pritzker is requesting that the White House name a point-person to communicate what the federal government is doing to assist with the humanitarian crisis. Pritzker notes that numerous agencies are currently involved, which can create confusion.

Conceding Congress' inaction on immigration reform, Prtizker also asks President Biden to use his authority to provide funding for places where migrants are being sent. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending buses of migrants to Democrat-run cities and states, saying border towns shouldn't take on the full burden. Pritzker wants the federal government to do more to coordinate where migrants are going.

"Our nation is large and resourceful," Priztker wrote. "Allowing just one state to lay the burden upon a certain few states run by Democrats is untenable."

The New York Times reports that President Biden spoke with Pritzker over the weekend, noting that $46 million in federal grants had been sent to Illinois this fiscal year. But it's unclear whether any of Priztker's requests from the letter will be fulfilled.

