Ikea has lowered prices in response to sales growth and rising inflation

Expenses have crept up for many of us in a lot of different areas this past couple of years, but apparently the financial picture has been a little rosier for at least one company. The home furnishing giant Ikeareported strong retail sales growth in the past few years, along with lower costs in 2023.

So why should everyday customers care? Along with that announcement, Ikea pledged that it would be paying those profits forward in the form of lower prices — and it has actually followed through.

The company began rolling out lower-priced items last November.

These products run the gamut from simple organizers to five-seat sectional sofas. You can find the discounted items all over your local store, or skip a trip through the Ikea maze and browse the savings on the helpful New Lower Price section of their website. Here are a few highlights:

Billy Bookcase

$69 (was $89) at Ikea

There are many different sizes of the old reliable Billy bookcase, but this one at 39 1/2 by 79 1/2 inches is the perfect fit for most small-to-medium bedrooms.

Brimnes TV Unit

$149.99 (was $169.99) at Ikea

Another budget favorite, this TV stand includes deep pull-out drawers and nooks that are just the right size for game consoles, speakers or other accessories.

Gulliver 2-Piece Baby Furniture Set

$298 (was $348) at Ikea

With a full-sized crib and changing table, this set takes care of two basic nursery needs.

All this comes as good timing for both customers and Ikea; the international chain celebrated its 80th anniversary just last year. Yahoo reports that Ikea may cut prices on more products as the year goes on, so check the site periodically for your favorites.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.