Suspect arrested after high-speed chase caused traffic on I-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has safely arrested a suspect following a high-speed chase and hot stop that caused traffic on the freeways and downtown.

SDPD says the initial chase started around 10:20 a.m., and a little under an hour later, the man was arrested.

The suspect led officers to the Hawthorne Street exit on Interstate-5 North, which is where officers tried to arrest the man and blocked parts of the highway. Traffic was shut down in that area on the freeways, including the 163 South exit on I-5 North.

According to police, officers initially approached the suspect in his black car during a traffic stop around 10:20 a.m. SDPD was prepared to charge the suspect with reckless driving for running red lights and equipment violations because of a broken rear window.

The chase started when the suspect sped away as the officers approached, and the pursuit went onto I-5 North through downtown. The suspect hit speeds of over 100 mph.

SDPD says he hit at least one other car during the pursuit. At 10:27 a.m., officers stopped pursuing and fell back as a helicopter tracked the suspect. The helicopter located him at the Hawthorne Street exit, where the hot stop happened.

Caltrans San Diego tweeted about lane closures at the Hawthorne Street exit around 10:50 a.m. By 11:23 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that all lanes had reopened.

UPDATE: SB SR-163 connector to NB I-5, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 28, 2022

This is a developing story. KGTV has sent a photojournalist to the scene to shoot video and gather more information.